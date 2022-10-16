Amp (AMP) 1-Day Volume Hits $8.83 Million

Amp (AMP) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. In the last week, Amp has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Amp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amp has a total market capitalization of $183.93 million and approximately $8.83 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003057 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,228.34 or 0.27429710 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000755 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010713 BTC.
About Amp
Amp launched on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Amp Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amp using one of the exchanges listed above.
