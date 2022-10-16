Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of AP opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $6.67.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.58 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 3.27%.
Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh
About Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.