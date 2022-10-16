Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of AP opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $6.67.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.58 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 3.27%.

Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AP. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

