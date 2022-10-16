Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.89.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $136.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.74.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,830,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 34.0% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 84.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 92.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

