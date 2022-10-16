Analyzing Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) & Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN)

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) and Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Allin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $82.54 million 28.52 -$755.45 million N/A N/A Allin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Allin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Innovation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

46.4% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Allin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Allin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation N/A -22.07% -18.22% Allin N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aurora Innovation and Allin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Allin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aurora Innovation presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 157.35%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than Allin.

Volatility and Risk

Aurora Innovation has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allin has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aurora Innovation beats Allin on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Allin

Allin Corporation engages in designing, developing, and deploying interactive software platforms for the hospitality industry. It offers DIGIMANAGER, a browser-based content management system portal by which authorized staff can insert and edit interactive content, select options, schedule modules and content, and run system health checks, as well as run reports on system usage, guest responses, and transactions. The company also provides DigiHD, a high-definition ITV solution for distribution on IP network infrastructures; DIGIMOBILE, a solution to offer interactive smart phone/pad applications that can be integrated with existing ITV offerings; DIGICASINO, which deliver high-definition slots and video poker on room televisions; DIGIHD-(COAX), a solution that enables to deliver high-definition ITV services over RF broadcast network; and DIGIPUBLIC, a signage technology that enables cruise lines and land-based destination resorts to control various interactive public displays from DIGIMANAGER. It serves hotel and cruise industries. Allin Corporation was formerly known as Allin Communications Corp and changed its name to Allin Corporation in August 1996. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

