Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Avery Dennison worth $41,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.51. The stock had a trading volume of 882,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,494. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.80 and its 200-day moving average is $175.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Further Reading

