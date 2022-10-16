Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $35.43 Million Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,377 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $35,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $60,846. 12.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.26. 823,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,083. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.41. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $34.34 and a 12 month high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSXMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

