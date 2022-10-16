Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,785 shares during the quarter. Hershey accounts for 1.4% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $54,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.94.

Hershey Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $5.09 on Friday, reaching $222.71. 854,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,566. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $172.72 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.80 and a 200 day moving average of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,846 shares of company stock valued at $40,884,728. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.