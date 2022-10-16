Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 25,964 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,964 shares during the quarter. Globe Life comprises about 1.5% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.62% of Globe Life worth $59,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Globe Life by 1,158.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 48.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Globe Life by 13.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

Insider Activity

Globe Life Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $1,240,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,536.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,963 shares of company stock worth $6,924,008. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.04. 638,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.81. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $112.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.