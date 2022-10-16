Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,160,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,344 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies makes up about 1.6% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.27% of BWX Technologies worth $63,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,130,000 after purchasing an additional 217,425 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,558,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,454,000 after purchasing an additional 236,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,473,000 after purchasing an additional 281,441 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,804,000 after purchasing an additional 211,329 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,659,000 after purchasing an additional 194,666 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWXT traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $52.06. 361,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,031. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.99. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.