Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,903 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Royal Gold worth $47,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGLD. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,360 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 14,555.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after buying an additional 1,371,869 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Royal Gold by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,570,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,466,000 after buying an additional 464,697 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $56,762,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Royal Gold by 239.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 422,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,641,000 after buying an additional 297,944 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RGLD. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded down $3.06 on Friday, hitting $89.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,014. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.10). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

