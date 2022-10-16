AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,604 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Investec downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

AngloGold Ashanti stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.38. 4,378,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.52. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $26.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2935 per share. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

