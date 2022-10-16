Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.81.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

NYSE:BUD opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $67.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. On average, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 9,054 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.1% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.