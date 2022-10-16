Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of ANIK opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.82. Anika Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $45.81.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anika Therapeutics

About Anika Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

