Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Anika Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of ANIK opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.82. Anika Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $45.81.
Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
About Anika Therapeutics
Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.
