Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AON were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of AON by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.80.
Shares of AON stock traded down $10.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.81. 910,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,143. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.
Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.
