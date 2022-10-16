API3 Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $96.88 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. API3 has a total market capitalization of $96.88 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, API3 has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One API3 token can currently be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00008150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,331.97 or 0.27636293 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010793 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 was first traded on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 114,855,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. API3’s official website is api3.org.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.