Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Update

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the September 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $12.21. 31,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,158. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. This is a positive change from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFT. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 71.8% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 368,523 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 154,003 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 111.1% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 112,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 59,264 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 125.6% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 78,555 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 43,728 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 41,170 shares during the period.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

