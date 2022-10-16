Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Update

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the September 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $12.21. 31,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,158. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. This is a positive change from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.
About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.
