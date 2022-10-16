Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

APLD stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. Applied Blockchain has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $34.20.

Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Blockchain will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wes Cummins acquired 50,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,026.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 63,490 shares of company stock valued at $132,104. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Blockchain in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Blockchain in the second quarter worth $30,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Blockchain in the second quarter worth $42,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Blockchain in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Blockchain in the second quarter worth $64,000. 42.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

