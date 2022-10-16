Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 166 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $3,924,748. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock opened at $352.65 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $200.74 and a one year high of $375.23. The stock has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.85.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

