Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $436,000 Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after buying an additional 648,217 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,607,436,000 after buying an additional 218,908 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $836,159,000 after buying an additional 320,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,720,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,665,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $666,966,000 after purchasing an additional 342,763 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $82.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.96. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,611 shares of company stock worth $8,096,131 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

