Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $673,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Guidance Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 66,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 138.5% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 101,575 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 63,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $33.99 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70.

