Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 86,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Newmark Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Newmark Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NMRK. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Newmark Group to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Newmark Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.80.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.36%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Featured Stories

