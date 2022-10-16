Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 710,600 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the September 15th total of 474,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APYX shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apyx Medical from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Transactions at Apyx Medical

In other Apyx Medical news, CEO Charles D. Goodwin II bought 11,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $70,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apyx Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APYX. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Apyx Medical in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

APYX opened at $4.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. Apyx Medical has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.39% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The company had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

