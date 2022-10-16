Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 874,200 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the September 15th total of 614,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 485.7 days.

EMBVF remained flat at $6.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. Arca Continental has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $7.12.

Separately, UBS Group raised Arca Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

