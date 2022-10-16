Arcblock 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.72 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $12.88 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Arcblock

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

