Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. Archrock has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $215.83 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 263.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Archrock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 710,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Archrock in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Archrock by 6.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 50,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 4.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 92,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

