Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target Cut to $5.45

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $5.45 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.97.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of AMBP stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.42. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 89.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is -1,332.89%.

Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

