Ardor (ARDR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.40 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $92.66 million and $1.40 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0928 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00081177 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00061132 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00015573 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001686 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00025934 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001443 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000219 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007282 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
