Argan (NYSE:AGX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AGX. TheStreet lowered shares of Argan from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Argan from €104.00 ($106.12) to €87.00 ($88.78) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

AGX stock opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. Argan has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $46.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $118.11 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,213,000 after acquiring an additional 29,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Argan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,259,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,110,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Argan by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,976,000 after buying an additional 69,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Argan by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,689,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Argan by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,854,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

