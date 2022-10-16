Argent Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 36,538 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.05. The stock had a trading volume of 742,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,342. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.77.

