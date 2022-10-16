Argent Capital Management LLC Has $18.72 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 477,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,031 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $46,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.05. The stock had a trading volume of 27,584,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,799,796. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.88.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.