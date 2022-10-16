Argent Capital Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,906,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $964,436,000 after purchasing an additional 392,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ciena by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,754,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ciena by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,990,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $181,314,000 after buying an additional 29,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ciena by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,710,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $164,308,000 after buying an additional 206,112 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ciena by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,597,000 after buying an additional 700,258 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Price Performance

CIEN stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,979. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $54,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $193,499.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,601,031.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $54,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,154. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also

