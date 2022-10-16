Argent Capital Management LLC Has $39.50 Million Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 479,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,741 shares during the quarter. Post comprises approximately 1.5% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $39,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Post by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Post by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in Post by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 172,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,791,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,047,000 after buying an additional 336,982 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Post alerts:

Post Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Post stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $86.25. The company had a trading volume of 552,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.61. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $91.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.70 and a 200-day moving average of $82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Post had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on POST shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Post to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Post to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Post Profile

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.