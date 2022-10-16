Argent Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 322,695 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,987,000. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for about 2.7% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Pioneer Natural Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $257.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $13.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,693,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,740. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

