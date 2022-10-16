Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 163,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,000. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Petco Health and Wellness as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 180.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $211,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 1.5 %

WOOF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. 1,378,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,033. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.05. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.