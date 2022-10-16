Argent Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 588,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,512 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial comprises about 4.1% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $108,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $146,046,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $117,183,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,017,000 after purchasing an additional 329,899 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $43,796,000.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,920,132.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,761 shares of company stock valued at $19,487,518 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $9.73 on Friday, hitting $238.54. 1,039,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.65 and a 52 week high of $252.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.81.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 6.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

LPLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.17.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

