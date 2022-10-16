Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 1,341,267 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341,267 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of NortonLifeLock worth $20,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 28.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 82.5% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. TheStreet downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

NLOK stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.78. 6,228,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,598,413. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.74. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.32 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 565.66% and a net margin of 30.35%. Research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Ondrej Vlcek purchased 456,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

