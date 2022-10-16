Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 189 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded down $15.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $550.95. 1,276,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,660. The stock has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $645.41 and its 200 day moving average is $647.63.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

