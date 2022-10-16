Argent Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 849 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in NVR by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,502.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

NVR Stock Down 2.3 %

In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total transaction of $5,124,596.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock traded down $91.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,945.82. 17,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,673. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4,178.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,254.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 5.04. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.96.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $137.54 by ($13.89). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $82.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 494.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.