Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $304,448,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 66.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,816 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 231.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,343,000 after acquiring an additional 676,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 450.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 671,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,388,000 after acquiring an additional 549,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $3.54 on Friday, reaching $100.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,118,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,516. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.70. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $116,141.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166 shares in the company, valued at $19,126.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $116,141.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166 shares in the company, valued at $19,126.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $120,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,569 shares of company stock worth $32,313,351 over the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.90.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

