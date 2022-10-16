Ark 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.16 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 16th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $51.40 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ark has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00013585 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00019471 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007018 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005438 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004825 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004750 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 141,875,778 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

