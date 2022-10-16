Armor Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,091,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.12. 8,846,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,702,917. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $40.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

