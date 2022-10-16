Armor Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.69. 3,884,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,189,338. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.