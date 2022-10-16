Armor Investment Advisors LLC Buys 990 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of PEAK stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $22.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,480,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,259. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $36.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.69%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also

