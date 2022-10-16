Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.56. 597,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,671. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.95. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $66.55.

