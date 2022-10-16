Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $891,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

AT&T Price Performance

T traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 47,240,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,011,132. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.