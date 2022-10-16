Armor Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XJH traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,868. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93. iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $40.44.

