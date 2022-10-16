Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 584 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $276,446,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,425 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,748,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,083 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX traded down $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.10. 3,905,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,953,651. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.22 and its 200 day moving average is $89.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.93.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

