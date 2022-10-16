Armor Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.68. 3,827,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $22.07. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $26.54.

