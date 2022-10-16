ARMOR Price Down 18.7% Over Last Week (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last week, ARMOR has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. One ARMOR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a total market cap of $342,936.18 and $54,975.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,331.97 or 0.27636293 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010793 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi.

Buying and Selling ARMOR

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

