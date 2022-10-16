Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 962,100 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the September 15th total of 796,700 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 287,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Arqit Quantum Stock Down 1.9 %

Arqit Quantum stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20. Arqit Quantum has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $41.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 4,755.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 176.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 35,329 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Arqit Quantum

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arqit Quantum in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

